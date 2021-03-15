COVID-19 restrictions being gradually lifted in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The nation’s capital is joining the rest of the DMV by pulling back on COVID-19 restrictions. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the updates during a press conference on Monday, March 15, and while the District is moving toward reopening, the Mayor continues her gradual approach.

Mayor Bowser said, “There’s hope. There’s reason to be optimistic.”

For many District residents, the optimism comes with changes to restrictions. Starting on Monday, March 22, restaurants can sell alcohol until midnight, outdoor gatherings can include up to 50 people, group fitness classes can have up to 10 people inside and up to 50 outside, some live entertainment will be allowed if approved by a waiver, movie theaters can open with a 25 people or 25 percent capacity per auditorium, whichever is smaller, museums can have guided tours and grocery store buffets can operate if people are being served.

Mayor Bowser said, “There are more and more things we can do today and there will be even more things we can do as spring evolves as we get later into the calendar, assuming that our numbers continue to go down.” Current numbers show the daily case rate up from this time in February, but down in comparison to January. “You don’t see us flinging open the doors because we have kind of plateaued. They’re much lower but they’re not doing a deep dive,” explained Mayor Bowser.

The Mayor says residents must continue to wear masks and keep their distance as the city continues to open vaccination appointments for new groups.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director said, “Given that we still have a limited vaccine supply to meet our demand, hasn’t been able to create eligibility access for some of our essential workers.”

More and more groups will be eligible for vaccinations through May 1, when everyone above the age of 16 will be eligible.

Mayor Bowser will be revisiting guidelines again in April.