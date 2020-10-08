COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in DC

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the District.

A 70-year-old man and 90-year-old woman bring DC’s death toll from the virus to 634, according to DC Health.

68 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday. 15,765 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Click here for interactive COVID-19 data from DC Health.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories