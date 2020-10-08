COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the District.

A 70-year-old man and 90-year-old woman bring DC’s death toll from the virus to 634, according to DC Health.

68 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday. 15,765 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Click here for interactive COVID-19 data from DC Health.

