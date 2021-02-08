COVID-19 data heading in the right direction, D.C. Health director says

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt gave an update on COVID-19 metrics and vaccine distribution Monday, Feb. 8.

In the future, vaccination appointments will open for child care workers, independent school teachers and independent charter school teachers and staff on Mondays at noon and 7 p.m. To date, the District has administered 67,688 total doses, with 11,475 additional doses coming to the District this week.

Current COVID-19 metrics show that case numbers are trending down, but D.C. Health Director Nesbitt noted that the data might be skewed due to testing centers closing during the recent snow event. Dr. Nesbitt also said that the District does seem to be heading in the right direction, but that people need to continue being vigilant with safety practices.

She said, “It’s going to be critically important that people don’t become relaxed just because they’ve been vaccinated in the District or neighboring jurisdictions.”

Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church will also begin partnering with the District to hold vaccination clinics that will vaccinate 200 pre-registered residents.