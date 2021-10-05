Court rejects D.C. residents’ bid for voting representation

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives.

Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court’s four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.

Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia’s nonvoting member of Congress. She issued a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court today summarily affirmed a three-judge panel’s ruling that D.C. residents do not have a constitutional right to voting representation in the House,” she said.

However, the ruling has no bearing on the constitutionality of D.C. statehood, which would give D.C. residents voting representation in the House and Senate and full control over their local affairs. In fact, the three-judge panel expressly referred to statehood as a remedy for D.C. residents.

“In 2016, D.C. residents voted overwhelmingly for statehood, and the House has passed my D.C. statehood bill twice since June 2020. We have record support for D.C. statehood in the Senate, and we have never been closer to statehood. Thank you to the D.C. residents who served as plaintiffs and their pro bono attorneys for their efforts in this case,” Congresswoman Norton added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.