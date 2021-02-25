Councilwoman pushing to add D.C. Police Chief to Capitol Police Board

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new bill before Congress will have representatives voting on whether or not to add D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee to the Capitol Police Board (CPB).

District of Columbia Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced the bill at the suggestion of D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen. If the bill passes, Chief Contee would be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the CPB.

“Currently, no one on the CPB represents the interests of D.C. residents,” Norton said. “This bill will ensure that D.C. will have a role in the decisions of the CPB, which affect D.C. residents more than any other Americans. The actions of the CPB significantly impact residents of the District, and this bill will ensure D.C. has a role in these important decisions.”

The CPB oversees the U.S. Capitol Police. Norton said that this is an important idea to consider as Congress looks at reform, in light of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

When asked about the bill, M.P.D. said, “We appreciate Congresswoman Norton moving forward with ideas to further DC representation in Capitol security matters, which are integral to DC security.”

The CPB currently consists of the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, the USCP chief and the Architect of the Capitol. The USCP chief serves in an ex-officio capacity and is a non-voting member.