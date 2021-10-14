Councilmember White announces bid for Mayor of D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Councilmember At-Large Robert White announced he is running for Mayor of the District of Columbia.

White has served as an At-Large Councilmember since 2016. In 2020, he won a re-election race that had 22 candidates vying for the two open seats. He said these elections have helped to prepare him for the mayoral race.

“Every time, I learn more about the city, about the people of our city. I hear the difficult stories and the happier stories and it makes me better and sharper as a legislature,” White said. “It really gives me a deeper, broader vision of D.C. and what we can be in D.C. and what people need from their government.”

Though he has spent the last five years serving the city at the council level, White said his experience and vision for the city make him the best person for the job as mayor.

He said, “If I’m successful in running for mayor, people will see a government that is entirely focused on its people. We can renew hope and there’s so much we can build once we do that.”

White is also a D.C. native.

He said, “The idea of running to be mayor of my hometown is just wildly exciting to me.” White shares this trait with current Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Though Mayor Bowser has not said outright whether or not she will be running for a third term, she did hint at the possibility at a press conference on Thursday, October 14.

She said, “I’ll leave it at this. We’ve gotten a lot done in eight years. We can do even more in 12.”

Councilmember White is holding his first campaign event on Zoom on Oct. 14 with his family and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

The election for mayor will be in November of 2022.