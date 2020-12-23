Councilmember shares her experience as a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Ward 3 Councilmember, Mary Cheh, is a participant in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial. The councilmember had her first dose of the two-part vaccine on August 2nd and the second shot in September.

She said she chose to participate because she hoped to do something good for our community and her constituents. She explained, “This was kind of a way for me personally to be helpful in dealing with this pandemic.”

Cheh said that although her family is proud of her for being one of the participants, her daughters asked her not to do it at first.

The trials did not go without side effects. Councilmember Cheh said, “I had quite a reaction to it and I had what they’re now describing. I had the sore joints and sore muscles and headache and fatigue. I mean, whoa.” However, she said the side effects are manageable. “I would recommend that people who have to work every day that they try to get the shot, you know when it’s available. More generally, they try to get it like on a Friday so that they have the weekend, you know, to, to be a little fatigued and a little achy,” she said.

Because of her experience, Councilmember Cheh is confident in the vaccine and its production. “The careful, meticulous way that they went about it. And, you know, everything was recorded and documented. I have, I have no doubt that they followed you know chapter and verse everything that they were supposed to do for a proper trial,” she said.

She recommends everyone get the vaccine when it is available to them. She said, “I think people should be comfortable getting these vaccinations, and they should get them. They should get them for themselves, but they should get them for their friends and their family and everyone else,” she said.

Participants, including Cheh, will be monitored for side effects and symptoms for the next two years as part of the study.