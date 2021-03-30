Councilmember requests $14 million from Mayor’s budget for a vehicle charging station, gondola terminal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Bowser is finalizing her budget for the next fiscal year, but before sending it over to the Council, Ward Two Councilmember Brooke Pinto is requesting she set aside $14 million to acquire a piece of land in Georgetown.

The unused lot at M Street and 36th Street, a former Exxon gas station, would be purchased with $12 million of the money to be transformed into a charging station for electric vehicles. The remaining $2 million would be used for an environmental impact study of the transportation in the area.

Councilmember Pinto said the charging station is her main focus for the money, but that a lot is a perfect place for other future projects, like the Georgetown-Rosslyn Gondola project.

She said, “We’re really enthusiastic about the use of this space for electric vehicle charging stations because rideshares — Uber and Lyft — they often do not have a place to charge electric vehicles. As we are encouraging these companies to switch to an electric fleet, we want to have a place for them to charge their vehicles in town.”

The council will start reviewing the Mayor’s proposed budget at the end of April.