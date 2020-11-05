Councilmember Pinto addresses re-election

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto has been re-elected.

The councilmember started her term after a June 2020 special election and had to re-run for office months later to serve a full term. She had three competitors.

The D.C. Board of Elections is still counting and releasing votes. With 50 percent of the vote counted, Councilmember Pinto held 60 percent of the vote.

Councilmember Pinto said, “To the voters who continue to support me, I’m so grateful you like what you’ve seen so far, and I promise to work every day to make you proud, and to the voters who voted for the opponents as well, I am here to work for everybody. I serve on everybody’s behalf, both here in Ward 2 and the District of Columbia.”

The Councilmember said over the past few months she was focused on recovery for small businesses, criminal justice reform and access to affordable housing. In her term, she said these will remain her top priorities.

