Council to discuss emergency legislation to bring back vaccine requirement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At the beginning of the week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the vaccine requirement was ending in the city.

City council members have voiced being unhappy with the change and will be holding a meeting on Friday, Feb. 18, to discuss emergency legislation that will bring the requirement back for 90 days.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Reporters caught up with Mayor Bowser ahead of the meeting to get her thoughts.

Mayor Bowser said, “I think it would be a mistake for the Council to insert itself in an executive emergency response, so that’s the conversation I’ll have with the Councilmembers throughout today.”

The mayor has the power to veto a decision made by Council, but she said she hopes to sway them before it gets to that point.