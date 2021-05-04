Council saves D.C. Public School funding

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council saved the public school system from potential budget cuts in a legislative meeting on Tuesday, May 4.

The emergency bill, called the District of Columbia Public Schools 2021-2022 Funding Stabilization Emergency Amendment Act of 2021, guarantees that school funding will match or exceed the funding budgeted for the 2020-2021 school year.

The council unanimously agreed that this would be best for D.C. Public Schools as the Mayor’s budget for the next fiscal year is still being finalized and reviewed.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen said, “Obviously, Council has final approval of budget, but the problem is that is going to come after the fact. Schools need more certainty right now through this bifurcated budgeting process, rather than later on when we approve a budget, sometime later in August.”

With the emergency bill, the only schools that can be subject to budget cuts will be those that are eliminating one or more grade levels in the next school year.