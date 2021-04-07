Council rejects legislation for urban park in Ward 7

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Councilmember Vincent Gray wants to turn the currently unoccupied lot on Benning Road into an Urban Park for Ward 7 residents and community members to enjoy.

He brought emergency legislation to the Council Tuesday that would allow the city to claim eminent domain on the property to turn it into a mixed-use green space. Councilmember Gray said in a press release that as the surrounding area continues to be re-developed and grow, the window was closing on when the city could put something like this in the area.

ICYMI: Eminent domain was used for projects like the Skyland Town Center and has been used to advance economic development & quality of life amenities for DC residents. Here's my full statement on using eminent domain to create an urban park in #WARD7: https://t.co/9ph9ovHKUC. — Vince Gray (@VinceGrayWard7) April 2, 2021

Creating an urban park in the lot is controversial, however, because the lot is the site slated to hold the District’s next halfway house that would hold 300 beds. CORE D.C. is currently working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to finalize plans to operate the halfway house in the space.

The bill failed with a 10-3 vote.