Council of Governments holds annual meeting, announces 2022 leadership

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) held their annual membership meeting in the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

The members of the group discussed the accomplishments of 2021 and plans when looking ahead.

District At-Large Councilmember Robert White, who served as the 2021 Board of Directors Chair for COG., said, “When we are united in our goals and united in our actions, I truly believe that the sky is the limit for our region.”

Despite challenges over the past year and a half, COG members are excited for what’s to come.

Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro, who served as the 2021 COG Corporate Vice President, said, “There is real alignment in our priorities. Whether inner or outer jurisdictions, we can all come together to share best practices and move our region forward.”

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, serving as the 2021 COG Corporate President, added, “Even though we continue to face challenges related to COVID, I remain very hopeful of our region’s comeback in 2022.”

The meeting outlined COG’s efforts on transit-oriented development, ending food insecurity and working to make the region more equitable overall.

White said, “Of course, equity is closely tied to this planning work because if we are going to unlock our regions full potential, we need communities that are mixed use and mixed income.”

Moving forward, officials say money and grant opportunities from the federal government will give the region the economic boost it needs to make plans a reality.

Mayor Bowser said, “We are set to receive billions of dollars in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, collectively we will receive about $20 billion over the next five years.”

Coming up in 2022, Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro will take over as the Corporate President for the Council of Governments, and District At-Large Councilmember Robert White will step in as the Corporate Vice President.