Council considering Nutrition Equity Bill, tax change on sugary drinks

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Councilmembers are now considering the Nutrition Equity Amendment Act of 2021. The bill was introduced by Ward One Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, along with five other councilmembers.

The legislation aims to rectify longstanding health inequities in the District, especially those that have been made more apparent as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued on. Through the bill, access to nutritious foods will increase for families staying at District shelters and transitional housing facilities. It will also promote healthier beverage options.

The bill will repeal the existing eight percent sales tax on sugary drinks, and will add an excise tax of one point five cents per ounce on distribution of sugary drinks. According to the press release, this change would is likely to encourage a customer to make a healthy beverage decision because the increased price in the sugary drink appears on the shelf, not at the register.

“One thing that COVID-19 has made abundantly clear is that we need to get serious about addressing health inequities in the District,” said Nadeau. “In drafting this bill, I brought together members of the communities impacted by health disparities, health experts and advocates to identify areas where public health interventions and investments can make a difference in the health and lives of our communities.”