Coronavirus continues to spread in D.C., now over 2,000 positive cases

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM)– The Coronavirus continues to spread in Washington, D.C. April 18th the District reported 127 new positive COVID-19 cases bring the districts total to 2,793.

The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths:

61-year-old female

71-year-old male

82-year-old male

94-year-old female

96-year-old female

96 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 according to health officials.