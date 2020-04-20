Coronavirus continues to spread in D.C., now over 2,000 positive cases

The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM)– The Coronavirus continues to spread in Washington, D.C. April 18th the District reported 127 new positive COVID-19 cases bring the districts total to 2,793.

The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths:

  • 61-year-old female
  • 71-year-old male
  • 82-year-old male
  • 94-year-old female
  • 96-year-old female

96 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 according to health officials.

