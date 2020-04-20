Coronavirus continues to spread in D.C., now over 2,000 positive cases

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM)– The Coronavirus continues to spread in Washington, D.C. April 18th the District reported 127 new positive COVID-19 cases bring the districts total to 2,793.
The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths:
- 61-year-old female
- 71-year-old male
- 82-year-old male
- 94-year-old female
- 96-year-old female
96 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 according to health officials.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App