Coronavirus claims the life of a 55-year-old D.C. resident

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Government of the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 55-year-old female is dead after losing her life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). D.C. officials say, “Tragically, 658 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.”

Friday’s case count adds 148 positive cases bringing the City of Washington’s infection numbers to 18,814.

District personnel reminds the public to visit their website for the nation’s capital city’s latest virus.

Total Positive Cases%Female%Male%Unknown%
All18,814*1009606100915510049100
Unknown21<16<114<112
0-1815338775874881020
19-304676252556272103231429
31-40374820185619188721510
41-5026631413241413391500
51-6025021311811213161448
61-7019461093810100211612
71-80101155145493548
81+714445652533510
*Includes <5 cases who reported gender as Other/Transgender.
SexTotal Lives LostPercent
All658100
Female28343
Male37557
COVID-19 deaths by sex.
AgeTotal Lives LostPercent
All658100
<1900
20-2951
30-39122
40-49233
50-597912
60-6915023
70-7916425
80+22534
COVID-19 deaths by age.
