Coronavirus claims the life of a 55-year-old D.C. resident

Source: Government of the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 55-year-old female is dead after losing her life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). D.C. officials say, “Tragically, 658 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.”

Friday’s case count adds 148 positive cases bringing the City of Washington’s infection numbers to 18,814.

District personnel reminds the public to visit their website for the nation’s capital city’s latest virus.

Total Positive Cases % Female % Male % Unknown % All 18,814* 100 9606 100 9155 100 49 100 Unknown 21 <1 6 <1 14 <1 1 2 0-18 1533 8 775 8 748 8 10 20 19-30 4676 25 2556 27 2103 23 14 29 31-40 3748 20 1856 19 1887 21 5 10 41-50 2663 14 1324 14 1339 15 0 0 51-60 2502 13 1181 12 1316 14 4 8 61-70 1946 10 938 10 1002 11 6 12 71-80 1011 5 514 5 493 5 4 8 81+ 714 4 456 5 253 3 5 10 *Includes <5 cases who reported gender as Other/Transgender.

Sex Total Lives Lost Percent All 658 100 Female 283 43 Male 375 57 COVID-19 deaths by sex.

Age Total Lives Lost Percent All 658 100 <19 0 0 20-29 5 1 30-39 12 2 40-49 23 3 50-59 79 12 60-69 150 23 70-79 164 25 80+ 225 34 COVID-19 deaths by age.