Coronavirus claims the life of a 55-year-old D.C. resident

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 55-year-old female is dead after losing her life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). D.C. officials say, “Tragically, 658 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.”
Friday’s case count adds 148 positive cases bringing the City of Washington’s infection numbers to 18,814.
District personnel reminds the public to visit their website for the nation’s capital city’s latest virus.
|Total Positive Cases
|%
|Female
|%
|Male
|%
|Unknown
|%
|All
|18,814*
|100
|9606
|100
|9155
|100
|49
|100
|Unknown
|21
|<1
|6
|<1
|14
|<1
|1
|2
|0-18
|1533
|8
|775
|8
|748
|8
|10
|20
|19-30
|4676
|25
|2556
|27
|2103
|23
|14
|29
|31-40
|3748
|20
|1856
|19
|1887
|21
|5
|10
|41-50
|2663
|14
|1324
|14
|1339
|15
|0
|0
|51-60
|2502
|13
|1181
|12
|1316
|14
|4
|8
|61-70
|1946
|10
|938
|10
|1002
|11
|6
|12
|71-80
|1011
|5
|514
|5
|493
|5
|4
|8
|81+
|714
|4
|456
|5
|253
|3
|5
|10
|Sex
|Total Lives Lost
|Percent
|All
|658
|100
|Female
|283
|43
|Male
|375
|57
|Age
|Total Lives Lost
|Percent
|All
|658
|100
|<19
|0
|0
|20-29
|5
|1
|30-39
|12
|2
|40-49
|23
|3
|50-59
|79
|12
|60-69
|150
|23
|70-79
|164
|25
|80+
|225
|34
