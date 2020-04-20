Convention center in D.C. to be transformed into a COVID-19 care facility

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — According to officials, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. will be transformed into an alternate care facility to treat low-acuity COVID-19 patients, if needed.

The plan was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Construction will be managed through several phases. Five hundred beds are expected to be set up by the first week in May. A remaining 1,000 beds will be completed by the end of the month.

According to the District Department of Transportation, the following areas will become ‘Emergency No Parking’ zones starting on April 21, 2020 due to construction: