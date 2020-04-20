Convention center in D.C. to be transformed into a COVID-19 care facility

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — According to officials, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. will be transformed into an alternate care facility to treat low-acuity COVID-19 patients, if needed.
The plan was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Construction will be managed through several phases. Five hundred beds are expected to be set up by the first week in May. A remaining 1,000 beds will be completed by the end of the month.
According to the District Department of Transportation, the following areas will become ‘Emergency No Parking’ zones starting on April 21, 2020 due to construction:
- 1100 Block 9th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): East curb lane
- 1100 Block 9th Street NW (L St to M St NW): East curb lane
- 1100 Block 7th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): West curb lane
- 1100 Block 7th Street NW (L St to M St NW): West curb lane
- 700 Block L Street NW (7th St to 9th St NW): North and South curb lanes
