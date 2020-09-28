Construction worker dies after fall at Air and Space Museum

The National Air and Space Museum’s flagship building as seen from the National Mall in Washington, DC. (c) Smithsonian Institution

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A construction worker died after an incident at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said first responders were called to the building on Independence Avenue SW on the National Mall around 7:45 a.m for someone who was unconcious.

Clark Construction, the group who is leading major renovations at the museum, said a worker for a subcontractor fell and died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

“Our deepest sympathies are with this gentleman’s family, friends, and co-workers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Clark Construction in a statement.

The incident is under investigation by several groups, including OSHA and the Metropolitan Police Department. Clark Construction said work in the area is suspended until the onsite investigation is finished.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

