Congresswoman pushes to preserve and display damage from Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is working to make sure nobody ever forgets the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The representative is requesting that the damage left from the attack is preserved and displayed.

Norton sent the request to the House of Representatives Clerk and the Architect of the Capitol. In her letter, the representative compares the attack to 9/11 and says memorializing the Capitol riot would ensure Americans, now and in the future, value what was lost and learn from the events.

The congresswoman requested a written response by February 26.