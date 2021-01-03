Congresswoman Norton introduces D.C. statehood bill

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced a bill Sunday at the opening of the 117th Congress. The bill has 202 cosponsors, which breaks the previous 155 cosponsors in the bill she sent for consideration in 2019.

According to Norton, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act creates a state from the District’s eight hometown wards. While the proposed state will have no jurisdiction over the federal lands that encompass the National Mall, the bill would grant the proposed State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth equal status among the other 50 states having two senators and one house member.



FILE (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE: Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

From left, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., practice social distancing as they participate in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020, about D.C. statehood. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

During the 116th Congress, the bill passed a milestone by clearing one chamber of the bicameral system.

Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked the Congresswoman for her “leadership in continuing to grow support for H.R. 51.” The mayor looks forward to the day that all of the city’s citizens are granted a full and equal say in government as citizens of neighboring Maryland and Virginia do.

Congresswoman Norton claims, “The United States is the only democratic county that denies the residents of the nation’s capital both voting rights in the national legislature and local autonomy.” She calls the endeavor a “moral obligation [ . . . ] to end this injustice.”