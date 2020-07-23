Congresswoman calls for equal treatment for DC in next coronavirus response bill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the White House and members of Congress continue to work on the next coronavirus response bill, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is calling for equal treatment for Washington, D.C.
Norton said the previous bill “discriminated” against the district in the CARES Act, saying D.C. was “denied” funding. Norton said D.C. has always received funding in spending bills in the past because its residents pay federal income taxes.
“While the DC statehood bill overwhelmingly passed the House last month, DC statehood is not necessary for the district to receive funding equal to the states in the next coronavirus response bill,” said Norton.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen joined Norton during the press conference Thursday.
“We [Maryland] stand with you 100% in solidarity on these important issues,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “And today has been said. We are simply asking for equal treatment for the people of the District of Columbia.
The decision for the District of Columbia to officially became a state is currently being held in the Senate.
