Concerned Veterans for America hosting Veterans Affairs accountability march in Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Concerned Veterans for America will host a Veterans Affairs accountability march this Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Lafayette Square.

This march will take place to “hold the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) accountable for a mounting veterans’ appointment backlog, long wait times, and lack of access to community care guaranteed to veterans under the VA MISSION Act.”

CVA, alongside veteran activists, will meet for remarks at Lafayette Square and will then march to the Department of Veterans Affairs Headquarters.

Approximately 20 million Veterans Affairs appointments have been delayed or canceled since the start of the pandemic and many are still waiting to for their care, according to CVA.

To sign up click here. The CVA petition can be found by clicking here.