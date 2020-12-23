Community donations provide hundreds of toys for Children’s National patients

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Children’s National Hospital employees are making sure the Christmas spirit is alive and well for patients and their families, by making sure Santa makes a stop at the hospital.

Spending the holidays in the hospital can be hard enough, but when you add COVID-19 restrictions to the mix, it can really impact the joy of the season. Child Life Specialists at the hospital partnered with Volunteer Services to get hundreds of gifts donated for the children.

Santa Claus will still visit the patients, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he will speak to them over Zoom calls, rather than going room to room to see patients.

The children started receiving gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Judy Ross, Child Life Specialist who heads up the festivities, said, “Sometimes there’s tears, and I guess this year it’ll be elbow hugs. They are surprised that Santa found them here at the hospital and brought presents for them.”

The gifts are all brought to Dr. Bear’s Holiday Toy Shop, which is normally a place for parents to shop for donated presents for free. This year, all of the presents were quarantined in the shop for five days, and members of the Child Life Specialist team picked out the gifts based on each child’s interests and age group.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the hospital can do so any time of the year. To sign up to donate as a volunteer, click here.