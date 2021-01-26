Comcast announces free WiFi zones in DMV area

Washington-DC

Comcast will be providing 29 hotspot locations throughout the DMV area.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Comcast logo on a computer monitor

GREATER D.C. AREA (WDVM) — Comcast announced plans to install free WiFi hotspots at select community locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

There will be a total of 29 “Lift Zones,” which will provide high-speed internet to low-income students. 15 locations will be in Baltimore, 13 in D.C., and one in Virginia, located at the Dunbar Alexandria-Olympic Club.

The initiative is part of Comcast’s “Internet Essentials” program, which helps to provide families with internet access.

The project is expected to be completed in the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories