Comcast announces free WiFi zones in DMV area

Comcast will be providing 29 hotspot locations throughout the DMV area.

GREATER D.C. AREA (WDVM) — Comcast announced plans to install free WiFi hotspots at select community locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

There will be a total of 29 “Lift Zones,” which will provide high-speed internet to low-income students. 15 locations will be in Baltimore, 13 in D.C., and one in Virginia, located at the Dunbar Alexandria-Olympic Club.

The initiative is part of Comcast’s “Internet Essentials” program, which helps to provide families with internet access.

The project is expected to be completed in the next several weeks.