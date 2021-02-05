Colorado Congresswoman issued gun permit by D.C. police

Lauren Boebert during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. An aide to Boebert, a firearms-toting congresswoman-elect, says she has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds once she’s sworn into office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been granted a concealed carry permit in the District of Columbia, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 4, Chief Contee said, “A concealed carry permit was issued in that case.” The Republican representative went viral just a month ago for a video she released on Twitter saying she would “carry (her) glock in Congress.”

Police Chief Contee responded to the video in a press conference, saying that nobody is above the law and he would personally reach out to her office. While discussing the recently-issued permit, Chief Contee said that after reviewing the released video, there was no confirmed evidence that the representative had a gun on her while walking District streets, and that she was walking on Capitol grounds during most of the video. He added that when the video was released, her permit application had already been submitted.