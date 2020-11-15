Clashes break out after Million MAGA March

Clashes break out following the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Thousands of Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C. for a march to support the President.

Trump supporters downtown for the #MillionMAGAMarch are spread out, marching between SCOTUS and Black Lives Matter Plaza pic.twitter.com/pgIQoP7fDf — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) November 14, 2020

The “Million MAGA March” was organized in response to the claim made by the Associated Press that lawsuits filed by President Trump will most likely not have an effect on the result of the election.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Metropolitan Police started to block off roads leading to Black Lives Matter Plaza and the White House, closing down a portion of 16th Street from H Street through K Street.

A group of protesters gathered on Black Lives Matter Plaza, where a few altercations broke out before marching through downtown. Our reporter on the scene witnessed a man, who was wearing a Trump shirt, riding his bicycle into a crowd of protesters. He was pushed off of his bicycle, verbally attacked, and then escorted away from the area by the group.

One video shows a verbal altercation between that same group and Trump supporters who were eating on the patio at P.J. Clarke’s on K Street. A female Trump supporter could be heard cursing at the protesters. This lead to a firework being thrown towards the group.

MPD confirmed that 10 individuals have been arrested. Four individuals for firearm violations, two individuals for simple assault, two individuals for affray/disorderly conduct, one individual for no permit to protest, and one individual for assaulting a police officer.

Metropolitan Police have not yet released the final number of arrests from Saturday night.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.