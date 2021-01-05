Church sues Proud Boys, group leaders for December protest actions

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, with the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump stand along Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally at Freedom Plaza, in Washington. Vandalism at four downtown Washington churches after rallies in support of Trump are exposing rifts among people of faith as the nation confronts bitter post-election political divisions. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A historic Black D.C. church is suing the Proud Boys and organization leadership for actions that were taken during a December demonstration.

The Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church is being represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. According to a press release, the church wants the Proud Boys and leader, Enrique Tarrio, to be held accountable for vandalizing signs that were on the church’s property.

The lawsuit was filed on January 4, 2021, with D.C. Superior Court.

“White supremacists like the Proud Boys, would rather see the country burn than to see it united together under justice and freedom for all,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Black churches and other religious institutions have a long and ugly history of being targeted by white supremacists in racist and violent attacks meant to intimidate and create fear. Our lawsuit aims to hold those who engage in such action accountable. We are proud to represent Metropolitan A.M.E. which has a long history of standing against bigotry and hate and whose courage and determination to fight back is a beacon of hope for the community.”

In addition to the Proud Boys organization as a whole and Chairman Tarrio, the church is suing unidentified individual Proud Boys members who were with Tarrio in downtown Washington D.C. on December 12.

