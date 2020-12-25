Christmas traveler numbers hit record highs since mid-March

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week, airports have seen record traveler numbers since mid-March even after CDC guidelines advised people nationwide to stay home for the holidays if possible.  

On Wednesday, airports saw nearly 1.2 million travelers, a record high in several months, according to TSA. The last highest traveled day was on March 16, when 1,257,823 traveled by plane.

Although this year’s travel numbers are far behind last year’s holiday travel numbers, TSA officials are still warning travelers to take precautions by always wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently while you are at the airport.

