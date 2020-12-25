Christmas traveler numbers hit record highs since mid-March

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week, airports have seen record traveler numbers since mid-March even after CDC guidelines advised people nationwide to stay home for the holidays if possible.

On Wednesday, airports saw nearly 1.2 million travelers, a record high in several months, according to TSA. The last highest traveled day was on March 16, when 1,257,823 traveled by plane.

Courtesy: TSA

Although this year’s travel numbers are far behind last year’s holiday travel numbers, TSA officials are still warning travelers to take precautions by always wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently while you are at the airport.