Children’s National Hospital is putting teens on vaccination waitlist

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Children’s National Hospital is offering some teenagers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. According to the hospital, the vaccines are for D.C. residents who are 16 or 17 years old who also have a chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19 infections.

The hospital is working with CDC, Children’s National experts and D.C. Department of Health recommendations to determine which chronic conditions get priority. Anyone who is a Children’s National or H.S.C. patient who also has one or more qualifying conditions will be sent a text message offering a vaccine appointment.

Vaccine appointments can only be made by invitation. Anyone who has chronic conditions and would like to be added to the waitlist for vaccine appointments can register to be placed on the waitlist, though there is a capacity limit. Click here for more information on the vaccine appointments or to apply for the waitlist.