Children’s National Hospital acquires three DC apartment buildings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Children’s National Hospital Foundation is discussing what it will do with the three Washington, D.C. apartment buildings it recently acquired through District resident Edna Shelton’s estate.

Children’s National Hospital announced it has partial ownership of the buildings. Foundation president DeAnn Marshalla said, “One hundred and fifty years ago, our founders made a promise to be there for our children who need us. Supporters like Ms. Shelton help us fulfill our mission.”

This isn’t the first gift the foundation has received from her estate; several years ago, her bequest supported the foundation’s Fund for Every Child, which was created in 2017. Outside donors can contribute to the fund, so “that every child, from every background and every walk of life, can receive exceptional care, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.”

