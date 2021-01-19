Chief Contee gives update on Capitol shooting investigation progress

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Police Department is heading up the investigation into the shooting that took the life of a woman who was storming the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt. She was shot by a U.S. Capitol Police Officer while trying to climb through a broken window into a barricaded part of the Capitol building.

Babbitt was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the investigation is ongoing and may take a while to be concluded. He said, “There’s tons of video, tons of interviews that are underway as we go about this. It’ll be a while. As you know, police investigations, especially when we’re talking about loss of life involved, we are very tough on those investigations.”

Chief Contee said more information will be released once the investigation reaches the stage where findings are taken to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The officer who shot her is on administrative leave.