Charges upgraded six months after robbery that killed 81-year-old in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 50-year-old man from Capital Heights, Maryland with first degree murder after a robbery in Northeast DC.

Police were called to Eastern Avenue NE on Sunday, March 29 for an assault/robbery. The victim, 81-year-old Bobby Poole, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 50-year-old Tyrone Williams was arrested the same day and charged with assault with intent to commit robbery.

On Wednesday, May 6, Poole died from his injuries. His death was then ruled a homicide after the Chief Medical Examiner said he died after complications of a hematoma to his brain.

On Tuesday, September 22, the charges against Tyrone Williams were upgraded to first degree murder-felony murder.