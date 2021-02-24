Changes coming to Ward 2 public schools

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Public School system is making changes to Ward 2, by investing in two new schools for students.

The changes come from overcrowding, as the student population grows, but open the door for some exciting possibilities, including a new high school coming to the ward.

Ward 2 State Board of Education representative, Allister Chang, explained that it would be a big deal for a high school to open in Ward 2, as there is currently no in-boundary high school in the area. This creates an inconvenience for these students, as some have to travel outside of their ward to get to school every day.

If Ward 2 gets a new high school, the option involves moving students from Hardy Middle School to what is currently Georgetown Day School’s lower campus, and opening Hardy as a high school. Georgetown Day School’s campus (being called MacArthur at the moment) would be one of the properties purchased by the city.

While none of the options are certain right now, Chang explained that some things are certain. First, the Wilson feeder program is currently overcrowded, as the ten middle schools that feed into Woodrow Wilson High School are at 100 percent capacity or higher. Second, the city is investing in two new schools for Ward 2.

Currently, there are four options on the table. One of those options is moving the students from Hardy Middle School and opening the school as a high school. Another includes creating a new elementary school at a newly purchased location. There are also talks of moving some elementary schoolers from their current building to one of the new properties, as a means of helping with the overcrowding. Finally, the school system is contemplating opening up a new middle school.

Again, nothing has been decided at this point. Since the plan is in it’s early stages, the school system is open to ideas from parents and students. Chang said, “The strongest public policies come from people they impact most, which is why I think it’s important that we have more Ward 2 voices in this community engagement process. The decision is going to affect many of my constituents and I’d like to see more of them as part of the decision-making process.”

One concern that was brought up with the Hardy Middle School campus as a high school was a lack of field space for athletics, which Chang said is, unfortunately, an issue across the District for student-athletes.

The Ward 2 Education Council will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, February 24, and Representative Chang will be speaking. He encouraged anyone with ideas about the options to reach out.