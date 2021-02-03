Changes coming to food delivery apps

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Food delivery service websites and applications will now have a new box to check off before they serve customers.

The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Fair Meals Delivery Act, requiring any third-party to have an express agreement from any restaurant to collect and deliver their meals before they put them on their website.

Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who proposed the bill, said this is important because of the higher volume of delivery orders since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The increase in delivery has led to some confusion among some restaurants.

McDuffie explained, “As a result, restaurants may not know who or what agency or company would be delivering their meals to their customers.”

The Fair Meals Delivery Act was passed as emergency legislation.