Chamber of Commerce hosts 2020 State of the District/Region Conference

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2020 State of the District and State of the Region Conference on Friday, October 2.

The virtual conference welcomed city leaders such as D.C. Mayor Bowser, council members, and local health experts and education leaders. Over the three and a half-hour discussion, topics included economic development, business, health, and education.

Of course, COVID-19 has played a role in the current state of the community and as such, a big topic of discussion was where we go from here. Some big ideas revolved around working to bring visitors back to the city, focusing on helping businesses survive and using large spaces for things like holiday markets in the future.

D.C. Policy Center Executive Director Yesmin Taylor said, “Looking forward, we need to think about what are the conditions under which commuters and tourists will feel comfortable coming back. Some of it will be the availability of a vaccine or a cure, but what other things can we do to create some level of comfort?”

Panelists felt it will be easy to make big changes that will drive money back into the city because of the current state we are in. The next step is to have a sit-down talk with the decision-makers and work out a comprehensive plan.