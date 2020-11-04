Chamber of Commerce honors Champions of Change, Reinvention and Resilience

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Chamber of Commerce has announced Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. Anthony Fauci as two of the 2020 Chamber’s Choice Awards.
This year’s award is honoring Champions of Change, Reinvention and Resilience.
The chamber will host an event to celebrate honorees on Saturday, November 14. The event will be both in-person and virtual.
