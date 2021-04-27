Celebration of life held for former WTU President Elizabeth Davis

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of former Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis.

Davis died after a car crash in Prince George’s County on Easter Sunday evening. She is known to the community as a champion for education. Before her role as the President of the Washington Teachers Union, she taught in D.C. Public Schools for almost 40 years.

In the three weeks since she passed, her missing presence is already felt.

Carolyn Barnhardt, former D.C. Public Schools employee who worked with Davis for around 15 years, said, “I’m pretty sure she felt like her work was not done, and she probably felt like her work would never be done, as long as she fought, fought, fought for what the teachers needed.”

The Washington Teachers Union has announced a new president, Jacqueline Lyons. Lyons said Davis was an inspiration to her.

She said, “She not only pushed herself up, but she also helped other people, and she would recognize the goodness in everyone.”

The visitation was held at Shiloh Baptist Church in D.C. from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.