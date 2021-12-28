CDC shortens recommended quarantine guidlines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced they are shortening the recommended time for quarantine.

Health experts say instead of ten days of isolation, people can now quarantine for just five days. The CDC said this update is stemming from research that shows COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the illness, typically one to two days before symptoms begin.

Experts say people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if a person is asymptomatic, the CDC says they can leave isolation if they can continue to wear a mask for 5 days to limit the spread of covid-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated:

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

In a press release the CDC also stated: