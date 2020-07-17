CDC reports record number of overdoses death in 2019 in US, lower in Maryland

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new CDC report shows a record number of overdose deaths in 2019, the number marks a new high for overdose deaths from the previous year.

Nearly 71,000 people have died from overdoses across the country, around a five percent increase compared to 2018. In Maryland, the state saw a 1.4 percent decrease in overdose deaths in 2019. Maryland Congressman, David Trone (D), who has continued to voice his support in fighting drug addiction said while these numbers are promising and as we continue to be in a pandemic more work needs to continue.

“We have to look at our policies and come back with new ideas and do so much more than we have done in the past,” said Trone.

Trone leads the passage of the State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act which would provide billions of dollars in funding for state and local governments.

