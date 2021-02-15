Car jackings continue despite police priority

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Monday, Feb. 15, will mark one week since D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee announced a task force dedicated to stopping carjackings in the District.

In the past year, the crime in the city has risen 51 percent, according to Chief Contee. In the week since the press conference, there have been 54 reported carjackings. That number is up from the 50 reported the week before.

All crime data District-wide can be found on the D.C. Police Department’s website. The crime data card shows that carjackings are widespread in the District, but within the past week, the majority were reported in Wards One and Seven.