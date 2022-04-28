WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A car crashed into a hotel lobby resulting in one serious injury and three lesser injuries at a building on the 400 block of New Jersey Ave. NW Thursday morning.

There were no structural integrity issues, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Update vehicle into building 400 block NJ Ave NW. #DCsBravest transporting 4 patients, 1 serious non life threatening and 3 with minor injuries. Special Ops personnel have confirmed no structural integrity issues. @dcra building inspector requested. DC Fire and EMS

