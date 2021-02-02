Capitol security fence hindering local government procedures

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The security fence at the United States Capitol is creating problems for the local government. According to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, there are 60 bills the council is sitting on because they can not physically get the legislation to Congress.

Procedurally, after the Mayor signs any legislation, it has to be hand-delivered to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate. Due to the fence blocking Capitol grounds, Chairman Mendelson is unable to deliver legislation at this time.

The Chairman said it’s another example of why the territory deserves to have statehood. He said, “Here we are, this is an example of where, they’re not thinking of us when they put a fence around the Capitol, but if affects us and a requirement they imposed on us. We literally can’t deliver the legislation.”

The Secretary of the Council is looking for alternative ways to get the legislation delivered to congress or find a solution altogether.

When asked about the fence, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “Our perspective from the city is obviously we want our institutions to be safe, we want our lawmakers to be safe, but we don’t want our Capitol grounds to be closed down and we certainly don’t want this to creep into our D.C. streets and into D.C. neighborhoods.”