Capitol Security Alerts now available to D.C. residents

FILE – The U.S Capitol at sunset in Washington, on Sept. 30, 2021. Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with it are annual rituals for Congress. But this time, testy lawmakers are barreling toward an autumn of battles that are striking for the risks they pose to both parties and their leaders. Miscalculate and there could be a calamitous federal default, a collapse of Biden’s domestic agenda and, for good measure, a damaging government shutdown. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia residents can now get security alerts from the United States Capitol Police. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton announced on Thursday, Oct. 28, that those signed up for AlertDC will also be able to get these alerts.

AlertDC is the emergency notification system for the District. It allows residents to sign up individually, choose the type of emergency alerts, notifications and updates that they receive.

Congresswoman Norton made a request to the Capitol Police to share information with the community surrounding police activity and threats after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S.C.P. agreed to explore ways to share that information and got to the solution of using the AlertDC system.

Residents can learn more about the AlertDC system and how to sign up here.