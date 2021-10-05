One in custody after suspicious vehicle investigation at the Supreme Court

Update (11:00 AM) – Capitol Police says they have a man in custody after “One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV.”

—

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – Capitol Police says they are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE.

Capitol Police closed the following streets:

First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE

Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE

East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE

This is a developing story and will be updated.