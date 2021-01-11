Capitol Police designates interim police chief

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Capitol Police Department has designated its assistant police chief as its interim chief.

Yogananda Pittman joined the USCP in 2001. In 2012, she was one of the first African-American female supervisors to be promoted to captain. In 2013, she led the security footprint for the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.

The FBI is still investigating the death of one of the Capitol Police officers, who died last Wednesday during the riots. It’s rumored he was beaten with a fire extinguisher.