Capitol fencing to come down over the weekend, visitors still prohibited

FILE – In this April 2, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The fencing installed around the Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection will start being removed as soon as Friday, July 9, but most visitors are still not allowed inside the iconic building. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The last of the fencing at the United States Capitol is set to be removed beginning on Friday, July 9.

According to Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, the removal should take about three days to complete. However, the Associated Press reports the Capitol will remain closed to most visitors.

The House sergeant-at-arms sent a memo on Wednesday to all members of Congress and staff that said, “Although the temporary fencing will be removed, current building access restrictions will remain in place.” The memo came six months after the attack and followed consultations with the Capitol Police Board, the Capitol Police, and congressional stakeholders.

The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fencing could be swiftly erected, the memo said. “The Architect of the Capitol has the ability to and will expeditiously reinstall the temporary fencing should conditions warrant,” according to the memo.

The Capitol has been closed to most visitors for the longest stretch in the nation’s history, the one-two hit of the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered operations last spring and the insurrection that kept it off-limits. It’s now nearing 16 months.

The parklike grounds have been a favorite spot for visiting tourists to snap a photo of the iconic dome, and some 2.5 million visitors typically tour the inside of the building each year, among some 12 million who annually visit the campus-like complex of offices.

Lawmakers have been away for the Fourth of July holiday week, but some are expected to return Monday.