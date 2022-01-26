Capitals player partners with non-profit to bring mindfulness training to first responders

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Hath’s Heroes, a program launched by Capitals player garnet Hathaway has announced a collaboration with the non-profit Mindful Junkie to provide mindfulness training to first responders in the DMV.

Hath’s Heroes and Mindful Junkie is teaming up to assist first responders with tactical brain training, which helps first responders better handle work-based trauma.

The partnership includes a four-hour course for stress reduction and trauma that first responders may often experience.

Gina White of Mindful Junkie, who has taught meditation strategies for officers, says she’s excited to work with Hathaway and reach all firefighters within the Washington area.

“Firefighters and other first responders are constantly focused on others and constantly giving,” said Rollo White, CEO and Founder of Mindful Junkie. “The Hathaways and I bonded immediately on our common familial first responder connections, and we are excited to have the chance to collaborate to give back to this amazing group of women and men.”

The next session for first responders will be held on Feb. 17.