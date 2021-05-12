Capital Pride Alliance releases 2021 Capital Pride Celebration information

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA) released preliminary plans for the 2021 Capital Pride Celebration on Wednesday, May 12. The plans come after District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the reopening plan for the city.

Although the restrictions are being lifted for businesses, city permits for large-scale outdoor events are still unavailable, so the Capital Pride Celebration will not be the same event that members of the LGBTQ+ community look forward to. CPA is planning to continue with programs and events wherever possible, with a roster of reimagined events and new events.

CPA believes the 2021 celebration will be a time for the community to reconnect while supporting local businesses.

“As it becomes safer for us to gather together once again, we hope that everyone will join the Capital Pride Alliance in 2021, as we celebrate our community and continue the important work that we’ve committed ourselves to,” said Ryan Bos, CPA Executive Director.

“Whether you plan on celebrating virtually or in person, our upcoming events provide safe and creative ways to honor our local traditions while taking into account varying levels of personal comfort,” he continued. “There are many ways to celebrate Pride in Washington, D.C.”

Included in the plans are a number of first-time events, such as a city-wide decorating campaign, Paint the Town Colorful with Pride. That event will run the entire month of June, encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to decorate their most public-facing spaces for Pride. The event will run in conjunction with the GivePride365 Fund, which benefits LGBTQ+ charities in the National Capital Region.

“Nearly 1 out of 10 people in our Nation’s Capital identify as LGBTQ+,” said Ashley Smith, President of the Board of Directors of the CPA. “These events will celebrate and uplift our rich intersectional community, and importantly, raise awareness and support for our new GivePride365 charitable fund. As we set our eyes on a full-scale celebration in 2022, it is now more important than ever to support Pride.”

Instead of a traditional parade, CPA will organize the first-ever Colorful Capital Pridemobile Parade. The parade will have a colorful array of vehicles decorated by registered organizations and businesses. It will follow a route that goes through some of the city’s most lively areas, such as DuPont Circle and Logan Circle and will pass by iconic United States landmarks. It will also go through the neighborhoods that had the highest participation in the Paint the Town Colorful with Pride event.

The Capital Pride Honors reception will be held in person on Friday, June 11, as well as the Taste of Pride Brunch on Sunday, June 13.

CPA continues to plan larger events, and will be looking to get permits from the city as the planning continues.

For more information, click here.



