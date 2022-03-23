WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The deadline to declare candidacy for the June 21 primary election in the District was at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

People wanting to run for office needed 250 valid signatures in order to be printed on the ballot. The primary will have a large ballot, with races for Mayor, Attorney General and multiple Council seats.

There is a challenging period after which the Board of Elections will make final decisions by April 25.

In order to vote in the primary, voter registration must be updated by May 31. Primary elections in the District of Columbia are closed primaries, meaning voters have to be registered for a party and must vote for only that party.