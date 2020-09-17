WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health has reported 14,790 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday’s data includes 47 new positive cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths. Two men, 73 and 81, bring the COVID-19 death toll in the District to 619.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to holds a news conference at 12 p.m. Thursday. The event will be streamed live in the player above.
Click here for additional data from DC Health regarding COVID-19 in the District.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rock and Roll HOF
- Bowser shares COVID-19 updates for DC
- Woman hospitalized after Gaithersburg shooting
- WV pandemic cases continue to rise, four more deaths
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App